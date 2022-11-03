Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Walmart rolls back prices on traditional Thanksgiving basics

Walmart is removing inflation on traditional Thanksgiving items, offering meal essentials at...
Walmart is removing inflation on traditional Thanksgiving items, offering meal essentials at 2021 prices.(Walmart)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Given the higher grocery prices, shoppers are probably aware they may have to shell out more for holiday food this year.

Promotions in the coming weeks could help lower the costs.

Walmart is removing inflation on traditional Thanksgiving items, offering meal essentials at 2021 prices.

The retailer ensures a basket of basics like turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie will not cost more than it did last year.

According to a news release, Walmart has been working with suppliers for months to make sure there will be enough holiday mealtime essentials this season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder following the shooting death of...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
Pamella Shelton has been sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated child...
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charged with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase
Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
Pfizer tests combined COVID-19 and flu shot
John Ed Mathison. Courtesy of Frazer Church
Documentary created on life of John Ed Mathison
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
This common antibiotic is in short supply.
What to do if you can't get amoxicillin
FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month...
Netflix launches ‘basic with ads’