Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. (WHDH, GONCALVES FAMILY, CNN)
By Rob Way
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon.

Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car.

“They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the back seat,” Pedro Rosario, Goncalves’ nephew, said.

Investigators said the 48-year-old was the victim in what they believe was a “brutal” case of domestic violence.

Officers said she had obvious head trauma and was bleeding.

Her 2-year-old granddaughter, who was with her at the time, was not hurt.

“We’re still in shock over what took place what happened, put the pieces together,” Rosario said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said his office has found no record of domestic violence between the accused attacker and the victim, but he couldn’t specify their exact relationship.

“They’ve had a substantial relationship over a number of years,” Cruz said.

Rosario said Goncalves was a devoted mother and grandmother and had just dropped off her daughter at work.

“She was a very hardworking, independent, strong-minded woman, always looked out for her kids,” Rosario said. “Very loving, as you can see, the people here, neighbors, not only family but a lot of neighbors, friends are here as well.”

A suspect in the case, identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, was arrested on Wednesday night, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials said he is in critical condition at a hospital but it’s unclear why he is hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder following the shooting death of...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
Pamella Shelton has been sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated child...
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charged with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase
Renfroe’s Market in Phenix City
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

Latest News

Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.
Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs
WSFA Guest Editorial: Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love
HSI staff and volunteers carry dogs from the Ansan, South Korea dog meat farm rescue into the...
Dozens of dogs arrive in US from meat farm, will need adopters
FILE - This June 17, 2019 file photo shows 5-mg pills of oxycodone. The nation's top public...
CDC softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover