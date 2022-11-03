Advertise
WSFA Guest Editorial: Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By JC Love
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hi, I’m Montgomery County Probate Judge J C Love. With the Nov. 8 General Election quickly approaching, I wanted to remind you to make your voice heard at the ballot box.

Montgomery has a storied legacy of securing and safeguarding our sacred right to vote. No one can take that away from us, and we certainly can’t let it go to waste.

In this important election, it’s our turn to carry the torch of freedom and keep it burning bright long into the future. Let’s make our voices heard on Nov. 8.

Whether it’s top-of-the-ticket races like the U.S. Senate or Governor, or local municipal or county-level positions in our communities, this 2022 General Election will have a major, long-term impact on our everyday lives.

We’re choosing the people that influence everything from public education, crime, the safety of our neighborhoods, to the future of business development and job growth in our communities. It’s vital, that we turn out to vote on Nov. 8.

Please visit the Montgomery Election Center’s website at montgomeryvotesal.gov or download our mobile app to view sample ballots, to locate your polling location, and to view polling precinct wait times on election day.

I can’t wait to see y’all at the polls! Thank you, and have a blessed day.

