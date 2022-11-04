1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Decatur claimed the life of one person on Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of smoke at a home on 4th Ave. SE shortly after 3 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Three people had evacuated a house fire at the location when officers arrived on the scene. Two were transported to area hospitals while the other was transported to UAB for further treatment.

One person was found dead in the home.

The fire remains under investigation.

