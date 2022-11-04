2 vying for Montgomery County BOE District 5 seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A local race that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot is the Montgomery County Board of Education District 5 seat.

Republican Pamela Cloud and Democrat Phadra Carson Foster are vying for the position.

“I love my community. I love Montgomery. And I want our students to be the very best,” said Pamela Cloud.

Cloud has been in education for over 45 years. She believes her experience at both the local and state level would make her an asset on the board.

“I want to bring coherency, with the board,” said Cloud. “And with the schools, with the central office - we’re all in this for the purpose of our children.”

Among her top priorities if elected will be safety, improving academic achievement and increased community and parental involvement.

“Our parents need to be welcomed in and engaged with so that our children can have the very best,” Cloud added. “We need the academics to be more than what they are.”

“I want to make sure that accountability is a hallmark of the board,” said oppnonent Phadra Carson Foster.

Carson Foster teaches English at Alabama State University. As a parent of children who graduated from Montgomery Public Schools, Carson Foster believes she can add a new perspective to the board.

“I am invested in this community. I have been working, I am still working with the school system, even as a volunteer,” said Carson Foster.

To prepare for this role, Carson Foster completed a Master’s in Legal Studies. She says she is ready to work to see increased family engagement and innovation.

“I want to make sure that we have a PTA and a PTSA at every school,” she said. “I want our students to be excited to come to our schools. I want our families to feel respected. They are partners in education with our faculty.”

Current District 5 board member Jannah Bailey is not seeking reelection.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.