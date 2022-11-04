2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.

One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie family of Elmore County.

In their home, there is a wall of pictures that showcase how their family has grown through adoption.

Hayley and Danny Gutherie have two biological children, Zoe and Mollie. But they’ve added five additional children over the years: Dannalyn, Kirsten, Jayden, Jaxton and Colton.

“It’s a rewarding experience,” said Hayley Gutherie. “It can be difficult, but it is a very rewarding experience.”

Danny called it rewarding as well. He also said it’s a way to add to their loving home.

“I grew up as a latchkey kid and it changed my life,” Danny said.”And if it wasn’t for people willing to just open their home and give of themselves and invite me in, my life would have been a lot different.”

Danny and Hayley believe the key to managing a family of nine is teamwork.

Hayley is a professor at Auburn University at Montgomery. She gets the children ready for school in the morning.

Danny is a stay-at-home dad who also manages the families’ rental properties. He also owns a small media business. His role includes getting the children to school.

“People ask us all the time, ‘How you do it with seven kids?’ The biggest thing is the schedule,” Danny added. “You have to stay on schedule. When it’s time to have supper we eat supper. When it’s time to take baths, we take baths.”

Zoe and Mollie, the older two children, help out around the house, too.

When they learned their parents were adopting, they said they were excited about the new additions.

“I feel like it’s made me more selfless. I think more of others,” said Mollie.

“Selfless was the best way to describe it,” said Zoe. “I’ve definitely matured a lot more than I would have without them.”

In the Gutherie family, there is no difference between who’s biological or who’s adopted. The pictures on the wall say it all, “Here, we’re just family.”

All three families will be honored during a ceremony at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

