2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.

“In church we’re all missionary, and being a missionary, that is one of our tasks, is helping the elders or the young kid that’s not able.” said Bobby Scott.

Bobby Scott served 20 years in the U.S. Marines. Currently he spends a lot of time assisting the elderly by fixing their heating and cooling units. Marilyn Scott works as a nurse at Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System. She uses her talents in health care by volunteering in the community through Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. She also serves as a member of the health and wellness ministry at Mercy Baptist Church.

Serving the community is a quality that runs in the family. Victoria, who played basketball in high school, started her own basketball team as a nonprofit community project. It includes mentoring hundreds of children while perfecting their basketball skills. Marilyn says Valencia loves children, and every year she fills their family home with young kids for the holidays to help them celebrate Christmas.

“And that love is not selfish. Love is not self-centered. So as we’re blessings, we need to be blessings to others. It’s not for us to get and keep to ourselves, so whatever is our gifts or our talents or whatever it means, we’re supposed to share. That’s what it’s about.” said Marilyn Scott.

If the Scotts had superpowers, they would be service and celebrating others. Thanks to the Family Guidance Center, they are being celebrated as one of this year’s families of the year.

The Scott family, along with the other families, will be honored during a ceremony this weekend.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.