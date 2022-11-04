Birmingham PD investigating suspicious package

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is on the scene investigating a suspicious package on Highland Avenue.

Reports of an unattended package was spotted near Temple Beth-El on 2179 Highland Avenue.

The Public Information Division is on the scene. The bomb squad unit was called in and removed the package for further investigation.

All lanes of traffic in the area are now open.

We will provide more information as it is available.

