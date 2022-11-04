Clocks go back 1 hour this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that dreaded time of year again. The time when we have to set our clocks back one hour and watch our sunsets happen at ridiculously early times.

Yay.

Can you tell I’m really excited about the whole time change thing? I’m certainly not alone either. To be fair, there are people out there who are fans of time changes.

Sunsets will occur before 5 p.m. starting Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

This weekend at 2 a.m. Sunday the clocks go back to 1 a.m. That means you’ll need to adjust your ovens, microwaves, alarm clocks, wall clocks, and your vehicle either Saturday before you go to bed or Sunday morning.

Your phone and other electronics should update automatically.

This is also a great time to go ahead and change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Your batteries may very well have juice left in them, but doing this twice a year during time change weekends is just an extra line of defense.

The most obvious thing that happens after a time change is an adjustment to our sunrise and sunset times. After we “fall back,” we see the sun rise earlier and then go down earlier than we’re used to.

There are pros and cons associated with the clocks changing. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ll go from having a sunset at 5:51 p.m. on Saturday to having a sunset at a phenomenal 4:50 p.m. on Sunday. Again, can you tell I’m a fan? If you are a fan of the earlier sunsets and time changes, please accept my apology!

Those pre-5 p.m. sunsets will continue through January 13th in Montgomery.

But the sunrise and sunset times changing aren’t the only impacts we experience when falling back or springing forward. There a range of other impacts, both positive and negative associated with daylight saving time and the time changes.

Some of the pros of daylight saving time include:

Longer evenings and more daylight to do things in the evening

More productivity during the evening

Less need to use artificial light in the evening

Less car crashes and crime

Some of the cons of the clocks changing are:

Difficult to adjust to earlier sunsets; some really struggle to adjust

Health and sleep issues the days immediately after the time change

More cases of seasonal affective disorder

Spending dips due to less people being out in the evenings

Eating patterns shift for pets and livestock

