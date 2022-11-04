Advertise
Colorful memories made in Pine Level

LaShon Rodgers lost her dad after a long battle with Parkinson's. But after he was diagnosed,...
LaShon Rodgers lost her dad after a long battle with Parkinson's. But after he was diagnosed, "Bone" Nelson developed a new talent that will keep his family smiling for years to come.
By Judd Davis
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) - When Lashon Rodgers looks at her dad’s artwork, all she can do is smile.

“One word, amazing,” said Lashon Rodgers. “He was an amazing man and an amazing father.”

“Bone” Nelson was just that guy that everyone wanted to be around. Even as he neared 80 years old, he was always ready to ride. Sadly, Nelson passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s. But, prior to his death, something unusual happened. Out of the blue, he had a passion for art.

“In some type of way, the brain reacts differently than the normal brain does. This kept him busy. The busier he was, the less he had the trembles,” Lashon Rodgers said.

LaShon Rodgers lost her dad after a long battle with Parkinson's. But after he was diagnosed,...
LaShon Rodgers lost her dad after a long battle with Parkinson's. But after he was diagnosed, "Bone" Nelson developed a new talent that will keep his family smiling for years to come.(WSFA)

There are reminders of him everywhere, in the main house and his outside man cave. The ceilings are covered with color, and the cabinets are peppered with popsicle sticks. So where’d he get all those popsicle sticks?

“Hobby Lobby. He must have bought a million of those. No, more than a million,” Lashon Rodgers added.

It gave him purpose and enjoyment during his final years.

LaShon Rodgers lost her dad after a long battle with Parkinson's. But after he was diagnosed,...
LaShon Rodgers lost her dad after a long battle with Parkinson's. But after he was diagnosed, "Bone" Nelson developed a new talent that will keep his family smiling for years to come.(WSFA)

“I just love all the different colors, the reds, the blues, the greens, and the whites, you’re just amazed,” Lashon Rodgers said. “It feels good because I knew he was at peace when he was doing his artwork. He had the time of his life doing that artwork.”

What he may not have realized, his colorful creations are smiling back at those who miss him the most.

Rest easy, Bone. You will never be forgotten and will always keep people smiling.

