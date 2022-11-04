Crenshaw County authorities searching for wanted man

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County authorities are searching for a man they say is considered “armed and dangerous.”

The manhunt began Wednesday night when law enforcement was called out to a home off Highway 331. They were looking for 19-year-old Keondre Williams.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found drugs and guns inside the home. They said two juveniles were arrested, but Williams ran into the woods. Investigators say he ran for about a mile before he was picked up by someone in a car.

The car drove off. The sheriff’s office did not have a vehicle description.

Wednesday night’s manhunt was called off, but the search continues. Crenshaw County Sheriff Terry Mears said, “If he’s in the county, we will find him.”

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office or 911 immediately.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.