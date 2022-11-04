Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election.

See below for a number of resources available to voters:

SAMPLE BALLOT: VIEW YOUR NOV. 8 SAMPLE BALLOT BY CLICKING HERE

YOUR POLLING PLACE: LOCATE WHERE YOU WILL VOTE ON NOV. 8

VOTER REGISTRATION: CHECK YOUR CURRENT VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS

ABSENTEE VOTING INFO: FIND ANSWERS TO FAQs on ABSENTEE VOTING IN ALABAMA

STATE DISTRICT MAPS: VIEW DISTRICT MAPS FROM THE ALABAMA SECRETARY OF STATE

LIVE RESULTS: CLICK HERE TO TRACK LIVE ELECTIONS RESULTS ON NOV. 8

INTERACTIVE MAP: ALABAMA ELECTION RESULTS FROM AP

INTERACTIVE MAP: NATIONAL ELECTION RESULTS FROM AP

MORE ON THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTION FROM WSFA 12 NEWS:

Voters will be asked to approve/reject 10 statewide Constitutional amendments

Voters will be asked to approve/reject a number of county-specific constitutional amendments

LEARN MORE HERE ABOUT CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS (COUNTY-SPECIFIC):

There are a number of Alabama Constitutional offices, as well as a Supreme Court seat, up for grabs.

State and local races aren’t the only ones in play during the midterms. Congress is up for grabs.

INTERACTIVE ELECTION RESULTS MAPS

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.