Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election.
See below for a number of resources available to voters:
MORE ON THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTION FROM WSFA 12 NEWS:
Voters will be asked to approve/reject 10 statewide Constitutional amendments
- Amendment 1, or “Aniah’s Law,” gives judges more bail denial discretion in violent cases
- Amendment 3 would change death penalty commutations
- Amendment 4 could impact Alabama election laws
- Amendment 5 would remove the word ‘orphan’ from Constitution
- Amendment 7 seeks to clarify county spending
- LEARN MORE HERE ABOUT ALL 10 CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS (STATEWIDE)
Voters will be asked to approve/reject a number of county-specific constitutional amendments
- LEARN MORE HERE ABOUT CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS (COUNTY-SPECIFIC):
There are a number of Alabama Constitutional offices, as well as a Supreme Court seat, up for grabs.
- 2 challengers hope to unseat Gov. Kay Ivey
- Libertarian challenges incumbent for lt. governor’s seat
- 3 vie to become next Alabama secretary of state
- Attorney general
- Auditor
- Treasurer
- Agriculture Commissioner
- 2 candidates aim to fill Alabama Supreme Court Place 5 seat
State and local races aren’t the only ones in play during the midterms. Congress is up for grabs.
- AP: What can happen in the 2022 midterms nationally?
- 3 look to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby
- 3 in running to win Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District
- Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District
- Alabama’s 7th Congressional District
INTERACTIVE ELECTION RESULTS MAPS
