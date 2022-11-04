Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit

Layoffs loom at Lyft and Twitter. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees Friday morning, according to a staff email.

But a class-action lawsuit is already pushing back on that decision.

The lawsuit filed behalf of Twitter employees alleges the social media company is in violation of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The WARN Act requires that an employer with more than 100 employees must provide 60 days advanced written notice before a mass layoff.

Elon Musk has been the head of Twitter for only a few days and big changes are already underway. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, @ELONMUSK/TWITTER, TWITTER, KGO)

According to a memo sent to staff Thursday, Twitter employees will receive a notice by noon Eastern Friday that informs them of their job status.

The social media platform’s San Francisco headquarters will be temporarily closed to help ensure the safety of employees and its computer servers.

At one point during his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Musk had indicated that he would lay off up to half of the platform’s employees.

CNN has reached out to twitter for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Prattville teacher charged with having sexual contact with student
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl
A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced.
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery
Man dies in Montgomery shooting on Halloween
File image
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center

Latest News

Daylight Saving Time is ending this weekend. Clocks go back 1 hour Saturday night.
Clocks go back 1 hour this weekend
Danylo, 17 has an online biology lesson by candlelight in the village of Start Petrivtsi close...
Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
Pfizer study says updated COVID boosters rev up protection
https://www.google.com/maps/@31.7753327,-85.9560366,13.79z/data=!5m1!1e1
Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy closed after crash
A Pokémon card scheme led to an arrest in Tulsa, Okla., police said.
Man allegedly sent fake Pokémon cards, bilking people out of thousands of dollars