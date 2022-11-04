Advertise
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
By Jessie Gibson and James Giles
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence at a trailer park in Phenix City.

News Leader 9 has crews on the scene. They say the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are surrounding the trailer park.

Heavy police presence at trailer park on Highway 431 in Phenix City
Heavy police presence at trailer park on Highway 431 in Phenix City(Source: WTVM)

Phenix City Chief of Police Ray Smith says the police presence is in connection to the missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl. Officials convened at Russell County Courthouse this morning before moving to that scene.

News Leader 9 reported on November 3 that Juana Gomez was last seen on November 2 - near Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City.

Our James Giles spoke with Russell County District Attorney-elect, Rick Chancey. Chancey says there is indication Juana Gomez may be headed across state lines - which is why the FBI is involved.

34-year-old Jose Gomez, the 11-year-old girl’s father, was arrested for “not being forthcoming,” according to Chancey. His specific charge is obstructing criminal investigation.

The FBI has been following up on leads, even going door-to-door to find out as much information that they can in the neighborhood Gomez was last seen.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gomez, contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

