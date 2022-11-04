Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Federal sentence issued for man linked to Enterprise murder

Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, still has pending murder and drug charges for the killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon.
Bell, 42 of Enterprise, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in...
Bell, 42 of Enterprise, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is linked to the May 2021 killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon(WTVY | Coffee County Jail)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man linked to the May 2021 killing of Amez Terrell Shipmon was sentenced on Thursday on federal charges.

In a release from the Department of Justice, Dorian Lamont Bell, 42, was sentenced to 92 months in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, following his prison sentence, Bell will be on supervised release for three years.

Bell, according to plea agreements and court records, was arrested on May 25, 2021. This came after Enterprise Police responded to a reported altercation between two men at a residence on Lagoon Drive, and officers discovered one of the involved men, Shipmon, had been shot and killed in the front yard. Bell’s sister, who resided at the house, told officers her brother ran from the front yard, through the house and out the back door after the shooting, leaving a gun inside.

After Bell’s arrest, officers found two handguns inside the residence. Bell admitted to possessing the two guns during his federal plea hearing in June, incurring the felon firearm charge due to his previous felony offenses.

A state murder charge and related drug charges are still pending against Bell in the Coffee County Circuit Court.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Prattville teacher charged with having sexual contact with student
A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced.
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl
File image
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center
Man dies in Montgomery shooting on Halloween

Latest News

Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
Daylight Saving Time is ending this weekend. Clocks go back 1 hour Saturday night.
Clocks go back 1 hour this weekend
https://www.google.com/maps/@31.7753327,-85.9560366,13.79z/data=!5m1!1e1
Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash
Montgomery Probate Judge JC Love encourages you to get out and vote.
WSFA Guest Editorial: Montgomery Probate Judge JC Love