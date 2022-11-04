Advertise
First responders prepare for sold out LSU vs. Alabama game

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re stepping into a big weekend in the world of football because the LSU and Alabama game is almost here! It’s one fans look forward to seeing all year long.

East Baton Rouge EMS said they’re anticipating a huge crowd, which means they are already prepping trucks and carts around campus.

Tickets are sold out for the big game, which is happening on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

LSU had a week off after taking on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Tigers defeated Ole Miss with a score of 45-20.

