Food for Thought 11/3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

High scores

Dunkin’ (2035 East Blvd. - opening soon): 100

Jazzy’s (2101 East Blvd.): 99

Dairy Queen (6120 Atlanta Highway): 97

Satsuki Japanese Restaurant (6534 Atlanta Highway): 97

Sugar Shack (3106 S. Court St.): 97

Low scores

Cuco’s Mexican Cafe (11123 Chantilly Parkway): 89

Priority item: Shrimp/cheese left sitting out at improper temperature

Krispy Kreme (5474 Atlanta Highway): 88

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Lion’s Pride (8095 Vaughn Rd.): 87

Priority items: Mold in ice machine; slushy concentrate containers reused

Kwik Mart (2949 Forbes Dr.): 86

Priority items: Chicken left sitting out at improper temperature; dead roaches found throughout establishment

