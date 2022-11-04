Advertise
Food for Thought 11/3

By Mark Bullock
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

Dunkin’ (2035 East Blvd. - opening soon): 100

Jazzy’s (2101 East Blvd.): 99

Dairy Queen (6120 Atlanta Highway): 97

Satsuki Japanese Restaurant (6534 Atlanta Highway): 97

Sugar Shack (3106 S. Court St.): 97

Low scores

Cuco’s Mexican Cafe (11123 Chantilly Parkway): 89

  • Priority item: Shrimp/cheese left sitting out at improper temperature

Krispy Kreme (5474 Atlanta Highway): 88

  • Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Lion’s Pride (8095 Vaughn Rd.): 87

  • Priority items: Mold in ice machine; slushy concentrate containers reused

Kwik Mart (2949 Forbes Dr.): 86

  • Priority items: Chicken left sitting out at improper temperature; dead roaches found throughout establishment

