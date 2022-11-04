Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Friday:
- St. Paul’s Episcopal vs. Carver
- Wellborn vs. Saint James
- Bayside Academy vs. Montgomery Catholic
- Saks vs. Trinity
- Spanish Fort vs. Pike Road
- Banks vs. Edgewood
- Snook vs. Lowndes Academy
- Southside-Selma vs. Dadeville
- Thorsby vs. Reeltown
- Choctaw County vs. Brantley
- Isabella vs. Highland Home
- Autauga Academy vs. Morgan Academy
- Tallassee vs. Selma
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.