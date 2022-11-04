Advertise
JCSO: Body found inside burning home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department.

According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home.

Detectives are working to gather information regarding the circumstances surrounding the fire, as well as the discovered death.

If you have any information that would be helpful in this investigation, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

