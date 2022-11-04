Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy closed after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County are closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 are closed.

Google maps show the crash occurred right outside of the Troy City limits, between Troy and Brundidge.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and ALEA are working to clear the roadway and assist with diverting traffic.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, consider taking an alternate route and expect delays.

