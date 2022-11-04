Montgomery organization celebrates 36 years of giving to local programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts (MABCA) hosted its 36th annual luncheon Thursday, recognizing local arts organizations and the businesses that partner with them to ensure success.

The committee recognized groups like the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and other arts organizations that make the River Region special.

Dance, theatre, music, film and other artistic programs showed off what they have been able to accomplish.

Being able to, number one, support community efforts, number two, educate children and number three, really make Montgomery a more livable place,” said Ronnie Brown, executive president and CFO of Jim Wilson and Associates.

Currently, MABCA consists mostly of larger businesses, but a new effort will recruit businesses of all sizes.

“MABCA is going to be partnering with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce to put on a series of events to encourage small and medium size businesses to support the arts,” said Ashley Ledbetter, MABCA executive director.

“We are so fortunate to have all the different offerings that we do here in the River Region. there is something for everybody,” Ledbetter added.

If you would like to give back to the arts, Ledbetter says you can do so by supporting their programs or seeing a concert, show or a museum exhibition.

