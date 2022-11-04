Montgomery Salvation Army needs help finding a temporary home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army of Montgomery gets a little hectic before the holidays. On top of operating a homeless shelter and distributing food, the nonprofit also organizes the familiar Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program.

To add to the chaos, the Salvation Army must also leave its building along Maxwell Boulevard by Dec. 31. It must move to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park.

“We do have a site in mind that we are negotiating with at this point to move to our permanent home,” said Maj. Harvey Johnson with the Salvation Army of Montgomery.

The problem is that even if the Salvation Army does finalize a new place before the December deadline, it could take months to make renovations.

“In the meantime, though, we have to make a temporary arrangement,” Johnson said.

They don’t know where that temporary location will be. They’re calling on the community to help find a temporary spot.

“We’re looking for some solutions for eight months, 10 months, a year, to put 80 beds,” he said.

They also need a place that can store plenty of food products.

“It’s a community issue, OK, because we are the community Salvation Army,” Johnson said.

Anyone that knows of a temporary facility the Salvation Army can use is asked to call the nonprofit at 334-265-0281.

The Salvation Army of Montgomery also need lots of volunteers as the holiday season approaches.

