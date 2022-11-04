Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Salvation Army needs help finding a temporary home

The Salvation Army must leave its building along Maxwell Boulevard by December 31.
The Salvation Army must leave its building along Maxwell Boulevard by December 31.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army of Montgomery gets a little hectic before the holidays. On top of operating a homeless shelter and distributing food, the nonprofit also organizes the familiar Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program.

To add to the chaos, the Salvation Army must also leave its building along Maxwell Boulevard by Dec. 31. It must move to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park.

“We do have a site in mind that we are negotiating with at this point to move to our permanent home,” said Maj. Harvey Johnson with the Salvation Army of Montgomery.

The problem is that even if the Salvation Army does finalize a new place before the December deadline, it could take months to make renovations.

“In the meantime, though, we have to make a temporary arrangement,” Johnson said.

They don’t know where that temporary location will be. They’re calling on the community to help find a temporary spot.

“We’re looking for some solutions for eight months, 10 months, a year, to put 80 beds,” he said.

They also need a place that can store plenty of food products.

“It’s a community issue, OK, because we are the community Salvation Army,” Johnson said.

Anyone that knows of a temporary facility the Salvation Army can use is asked to call the nonprofit at 334-265-0281.

The Salvation Army of Montgomery also need lots of volunteers as the holiday season approaches.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Prattville teacher charged with having sexual contact with student
Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder following the shooting death of...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
Pamella Shelton has been sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and aggravated child...
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
Jakerian Willis, 19, has been charged with murder following an Oct. 25, 2022 shooting that...
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase

Latest News

Food for Thought 11/3
Authorities are looking for 19-year-old Keondre Williams.
Crenshaw County authorities searching for wanted man
Source: WBRC video
Drive-thru beer and wine sales almost a reality in Alabama
Educators say they need a better idea of what these employers are looking for in their next...
Education community working to ensure students are prepared for workforce