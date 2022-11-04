Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls

Michael Jermome Butler is wanted by Prattville police.
Michael Jermome Butler is wanted by Prattville police.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of kidnapping two juvenile females, who have been safely reunited with their parents or guardians.

Police said arrest warrants have been obtained for Michael Jermone Butler, of Greenville, for two counts of first-degree kidnapping. Both warrants are without bond and additional charges are pending, according to Prattville police.

No further details about the kidnapping incident were released.

Authorities said Butler is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to notify law enforcement immediately.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Prattville teacher charged with having sexual contact with student
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl
A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced.
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery
File image
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center
Man dies in Montgomery shooting on Halloween

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Propane tank wrapped in clothing ignited near Temple Beth-El, according to BPD
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl
Alabama Live!
What happened on Alabama Live! 10/31-11/4
Those seeking to become Montgomery's probate judge could see a new qualification requirement if...
Amendment would add requirement to becoming Montgomery probate judge