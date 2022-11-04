Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of kidnapping two juvenile females, who have been safely reunited with their parents or guardians.

Police said arrest warrants have been obtained for Michael Jermone Butler, of Greenville, for two counts of first-degree kidnapping. Both warrants are without bond and additional charges are pending, according to Prattville police.

No further details about the kidnapping incident were released.

Authorities said Butler is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to notify law enforcement immediately.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.