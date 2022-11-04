Some Saturday rain and plenty of warmth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunshine with some afternoon clouds mixing in and highs around 80 degrees? On a Friday? In November? Sign us up! The humidity will stay low and there will be a slight breeze around 10 mph, so we’ve got a picture perfect day to round out the first week of November.

Rain showers are likely for roughly the western half of the state Saturday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds continue to increase for the weekend as a system moves in from the west. The rain and thunderstorm activity associated with this system will be in a weakening state as it moves into West Alabama tomorrow morning. Still, most models suggest it holds together enough to supply rain showers for much of the area Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Those with the highest chance of getting wet tomorrow will be along and west of I-65. However, some of our short-term modeling does keep rain going past I-65 later tomorrow afternoon. Whatever falls east of I-65 will be light and won’t last long. If you’re west of I-65 it will be a wet and gray day. Saturday would likely be the extent of any weekend rain as Saturday night and Sunday still look dry.

Total rain will amount to as much as 1/2" on Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Other than rain chances, the increase in moisture this weekend means higher humidity values and more cloud cover. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Saturday and a partly cloudy sky for Sunday. Even with the clouds increasing it will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s along and east of I-65. Those west of the interstate will likely feel the effects of clouds and rain and hold in the lower to middle 70s.

Temperatures should get into the 80s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Some will approach record high territory -- especially Monday -- as mid-80s are now firmly in the forecast a time or two.

Highs will be well above normal through next Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures do cool down into the 70s starting Wednesday as clouds increase and a slight chance of showers enters. Right now there are a lot of uncertainties regarding next week’s rain chances. So we will cap any rain chance at 20% for now.

Back to the weekend...

Daylight Saving Time is ending this weekend. Clocks go back 1 hour Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night! We gain an hour of sleep, but the sun will be setting much earlier starting Sunday. Get ready for those really early sunsets we all know and love! The sun will be set at a very early 4:50 p.m. in Montgomery on Sunday.

