Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sources: Trump is eyeing November campaign launch

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to announce a presidential bid for 2024 later this month.

Two sources close to Trump say Nov. 14, shortly after the midterm elections, is a possible date for the announcement.

One source says the timing of the announcement could depend on how Republicans do at the polls.

Some top advisers have told Trump to make his declaration in a battleground state that he closely lost to then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

Others say Trump should stay put and make his statement in the Sunshine State, where he has strong support from GOP voters.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foreman is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Prattville teacher charged with having sexual contact with student
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl
A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced.
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery
File image
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center
Man dies in Montgomery shooting on Halloween

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Propane tank wrapped in clothing ignited near Temple Beth-El, according to BPD
Michael Jermome Butler is wanted by Prattville police.
Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.
Nick Cannon expecting baby No. 11; 2nd with Alyssa Scott
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter