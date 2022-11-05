Advertise
Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people,...
Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.

Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.”

Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured.

No officers were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman.

No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

