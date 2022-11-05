Faulkner falls to No. 4 Bethel 52-6

MCKENZIE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles fell to the FCS No. 4 Bethel University Wildcats Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats didn’t waste time getting into the scoring action. With 10:59 remaining in the first quarter, Bethel wide receiver Davius Prather completed a 30-yard touchdown pass.

The Wildcats went on to score three additional touchdowns by the end of the first quarter, while Faulkner remained scoreless.

But the Eagles were able to score the only points of the second quarter. With 3:34 to play before halftime, Faulkner’s Caden Davis scored a 29-yard field goal after eight plays and 37 yards. Bethel was in the lead 27-3 by the end of the second quarter.

Bethel returned in the second half with back-to-back touchdowns.

The Eagles managed to score a second field goal in the third quarter, but the rest of the game belonged to the Wildcats.

Bethel went on to win the game 52-6.

With the loss, Faulkner dropped to 4-6 for the season. They will end the season in a home matchup against the University of Pikeville next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.