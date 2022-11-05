Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation to host day of service Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two years after the death of longtime Montgomery Councilman Tracy Larkin, work is still being done in his name to help those in need. This weekend, a big service project will kick off to help clean up a north Montgomery neighborhood.

Those who knew Larkin say his heart and compassion were unmatched.

“His main mission was to serve the elderly, as well as the youth,” said Felicia Taylor, project coordinator for the Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation.

The work Larkin started continues through the Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation, which was established after he passed away in 2021. On Saturday, the nonprofit will hold a day of service to clean up blighted properties in the Jackson Ferry Road Park area.

“Not only are we painting, not only are we putting roofs on top of homes, but we are restructuring some of the rotten wood, we are landscaping, we are doing so much on the exterior of these homes,” said Taylor.

Taylor said they plan to make improvements to a total of 27 structures in that area. Thanks to some additional funds from the county and city, they’ve been able to get a head start on the work. But to complete it they need more volunteers.

“We would love to have at least 100 volunteers to show up. Right now, I think we’re looking at, on the list, maybe 45 to 50 that have guaranteed they will be there,” said Taylor.

Taylor said this is a chance to make a difference in the lives of the residents who live in that north Montgomery neighborhood.

“It will show those people that they have not been forgotten, that they are not to be counted out,” said Taylor.

This is phase 1 of this project. The Blight Project Day of Service will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. If you would like to volunteer, just show up ready to work at volunteer center located on 1785 Jackson Ferry Road Park.

To learn more about the foundation or how to donate, you can call [Taylor at 334-312-9570 or Adrienne Larkin at 334-430-2073.

