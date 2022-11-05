Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntingdon beats NC Wesleyan 34-17

Huntingdon Hawks football
Huntingdon Hawks football(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks defeated the North Carolina Wesleyan Battling Bishops Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks were first to score in the ball game. With 12:12 left to go in the first quarter, running back Kahari McReynolds completed a 46-yard touchdown.

Not to be outdone, Battling Bishops wide receiver Elijah Love completed a 75-yard pass with 11:47 remaining in the first quarter.

But Huntingdon went on to score a second touchdown and reclaimed the lead with 5:09 left in the quarter.

Neither teams scored points in the second quarter, and the game headed to halftime with Huntingdon leading 14-7.

Huntingdon scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half. N.C. Wesleyan managed to add a final touchdown with 4:30 left in the game.

The Hawks went on to win the game 34-7. The victory marked the team’s eighth straight win of the season as they improved to 8-1.

Huntingdon will end its regular season at home against LaGrange next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jerome Butler is wanted by Prattville police.
Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing
Daniel Pol Ros is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Man accused of shooting ex-wife in face as she sat in vehicle
File image
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12

Latest News

Saturday is homecoming for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, who will face the Miles College Golden...
Tuskegee wins homecoming against Miles in 2OT
Faulkner falls to No. 4 Bethel 52-6
Alabama State University Men's 2022-2023 Basketball Season
Alabama State University Men's 2022-2023 Basketball Season
Tiger Stadium
First responders prepare for sold out LSU vs. Alabama game