Huntingdon beats NC Wesleyan 34-17

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks defeated the North Carolina Wesleyan Battling Bishops Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks were first to score in the ball game. With 12:12 left to go in the first quarter, running back Kahari McReynolds completed a 46-yard touchdown.

Not to be outdone, Battling Bishops wide receiver Elijah Love completed a 75-yard pass with 11:47 remaining in the first quarter.

But Huntingdon went on to score a second touchdown and reclaimed the lead with 5:09 left in the quarter.

Neither teams scored points in the second quarter, and the game headed to halftime with Huntingdon leading 14-7.

Huntingdon scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half. N.C. Wesleyan managed to add a final touchdown with 4:30 left in the game.

The Hawks went on to win the game 34-7. The victory marked the team’s eighth straight win of the season as they improved to 8-1.

Huntingdon will end its regular season at home against LaGrange next Saturday at 1 p.m.

