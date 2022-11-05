Advertise
Man accused of shooting ex-wife in face as she sat in vehicle

Daniel Pol Ros is accused of shooting his ex-wife in the face.
Daniel Pol Ros is accused of shooting his ex-wife in the face.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man is behind bars after he allegedly he shot his ex-wife in the face.

Prattville police said they responded to the 1200 block of Caliber Crossing shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance call.

Daniel Pol Ros is reported to have shot the victim once with a handgun while she sat in the passenger seat of vehicle in front of his residence.

Police said the victim was transported to Prattville Baptist Hospital, where she’s currently listed in stable condition, before they arrived on the scene.

Ros is charged with one count of attempted murder amid the investigation. He is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.

