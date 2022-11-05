National Peanut Festival kicks off in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s opening weekend at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan.

Thousands of people from all across the South will head to the Wiregrass for the big event. Gates are open until Nov. 13.

There is tons to do for people of all ages at the world’s largest peanut celebration, from amusement rides to animal attractions, displays, concerts, livestock shows and a even a parade.

“We do this to celebrate the peanut farmer and the peanut industry because there’s billions of dollars have impacted this area and we just appreciate what they do,” said Vice President Phillip Tidwell

There are tons of exciting vendors as well. Brian Ackley is a chainsaw artist from New Jersey. He carves large pieces of wood into sculptures that are later sold at auction at the festival. People can watch him create live and in person.

“This is recycled wood. It’s given a second lease on life other than being put in a burn pile or turned into sewage tips,” Ackley said. “So this is an artistic way to use a chainsaw.”

And of course, it isn’t the National Peanut Festival without tons of peanuts. All kinds of ways, from raw, boiled, oven-roasted, the list goes on and on.

There is also all kinds of delicious food to enjoy like their famous corn dogs.

Tickets are $10 for anyone 6 years and older.

List of events

Saturday, Nov. 5:

Sunday, Nov. 6:

Monday, Nov. 7:

Tuesday, Nov. 8:

Market Hog Showmanship & Prospect Hog Show (4 p.m. at Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

ALFA members day

Wednesday, Nov. 9:

Thursday, Nov. 10:

Friday, Nov. 11

Veteran’s Day

Gates Open at 2:30 p.m.

ALL In Credit Union Day (First 10,000 Admitted Free)

Performance By Lainey Wilson (7 p.m. at AllMetal Amphitheater)

Saturday, Nov. 12:

Sunday, Nov. 13:

Last day of festival

Gates open 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Midway rides, Kiddieland and midway concessions only

