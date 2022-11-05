National Peanut Festival kicks off in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s opening weekend at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan.
Thousands of people from all across the South will head to the Wiregrass for the big event. Gates are open until Nov. 13.
There is tons to do for people of all ages at the world’s largest peanut celebration, from amusement rides to animal attractions, displays, concerts, livestock shows and a even a parade.
“We do this to celebrate the peanut farmer and the peanut industry because there’s billions of dollars have impacted this area and we just appreciate what they do,” said Vice President Phillip Tidwell
There are tons of exciting vendors as well. Brian Ackley is a chainsaw artist from New Jersey. He carves large pieces of wood into sculptures that are later sold at auction at the festival. People can watch him create live and in person.
“This is recycled wood. It’s given a second lease on life other than being put in a burn pile or turned into sewage tips,” Ackley said. “So this is an artistic way to use a chainsaw.”
And of course, it isn’t the National Peanut Festival without tons of peanuts. All kinds of ways, from raw, boiled, oven-roasted, the list goes on and on.
There is also all kinds of delicious food to enjoy like their famous corn dogs.
Tickets are $10 for anyone 6 years and older.
List of events
Saturday, Nov. 5:
- Jr. Heifer/Feeder Steer Showmanship & Breed Shows - (9 a.m. at Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Main gate and midway open at 10 a.m.
- Car show (Noon-8 p.m. - BankPlus Arena)
- Open Market Sheep Show (2 p.m. at Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
Sunday, Nov. 6:
- Open Beef Cattle Show (10 a.m. at Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Gates open 1 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Performance by Dylan Scott (7 p.m. at AllMetal Amphitheater)
Monday, Nov. 7:
- Open Dairy Goat Show (9 a.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
- Farmers’ day and ALFA members day
- Performance by professional trick rider Analise Granger (Prior to scramble at BankPlus Arena)
- Calf scramble and greased pig scramble (7 p.m. at BankPlus Arena)
Tuesday, Nov. 8:
- Market Hog Showmanship & Prospect Hog Show (4 p.m. at Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
- ALFA members day
Wednesday, Nov. 9:
- Special Citizens Day
- Jr. Breeding Hog Show (10 a.m. at Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Gates open to general public at 4:30 p.m.
- Dream Big Food Drive (Minimum three cans of food/one jar of peanut butter for gate price discounts)
- Market Hog Show - Barrows & Gilts (6 p.m. at Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
Thursday, Nov. 10:
- Senior citizens day (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Gates Open to General Public at 4:30 p.m.
- Poultry show (6 p.m. at Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Performance by Jordan Davis (7 p.m. at AllMetal Amphitheater)
Friday, Nov. 11
- Veteran’s Day
- Gates Open at 2:30 p.m.
- ALL In Credit Union Day (First 10,000 Admitted Free)
- Performance By Lainey Wilson (7 p.m. at AllMetal Amphitheater)
Saturday, Nov. 12:
- Young Meat Goat Show (9 a.m. at Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- National Peanut Festival Parade (9:30 a.m. at downtown Dothan)
- Gates open 10 a.m.-midnight
- Demolition Derby (2 p.m.-7 p.m. at BankPlus Arena)
Sunday, Nov. 13:
- Last day of festival
- Gates open 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Midway rides, Kiddieland and midway concessions only
