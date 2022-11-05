Thanksgiving dinner could take a bigger bite out of wallets this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An economist from Auburn University is warning consumers they could be spending more for Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Turkeys are starting to hit the shelves at stores at almost 40 cents more per pound.

“That means a 15-pound turkey will cost about $6 more than it would have last Thanksgiving,” economist Wendiam Sawadgo said.

Sawadgo added everyday ingredients would cost more including milk, which is up 50% more from last year.

Shoppers at Renfroe’s Market in Montgomery said they are having to change their traditions to save money.

“We’re cutting back,” said Martha Shiver said. “We’re still having plenty to eat and very thankful that we have it.”

Another shopper said he will delegate dishes to family members to split the cost.

“Somebody brings something different; you bring something different; it all comes together,” James Manning said.

Another tip that Sawadgo recommended is that consumers split up their Thanksgiving shopping trips to save money rather than waiting until the last minute.

