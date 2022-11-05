Advertise
Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police.

Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.

Following an initial investigation, police said a crime scene was found in the 400 block of N. Donahue Dr. in Auburn. Officers said a person of interest, who was known to the victim, has been identified but was not in custody.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

