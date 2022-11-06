10 LSU upsets #6 Alabama in overtime, 32-31

BATON ROUGE, La. (WBRC) -Under the lights of Death Valley in Baton Rouge, #10 LSU and first-year head coach Bryan Kelly knocked off #6 Alabama in overtime.

It’s the second win for the Tigers in four years after ‘Bama dominated the series in the 2010s.

Alabama had a chance to get on the board in the first quarter from the LSU four-yard line. On second down, Bryce Young evaded pressure from the Tigers but his pass for JoJo Earle was intercepted in the end zone by Jerrick Bernard-Converse.

After exchanging punts to start the second quarter, LSU took over near midfield. After gaining 19 yards on three plays, quarterback Jayden Daniels completed a 30-yard pass to John Emery, Jr. to put the Tigers up 7-0.

With just over eight minutes left in the first half, Young tossed short pass to Jase McClellan who then ran for a 65-yard gain to put ‘Bama on the LSU 11-yard-line. Young, however, was sacked on third down, forcing the Tide to settle for a 29-yard field goal from Will Reichard to cut the lead down to 7-3.

The Tide had the ball as the half was winding down when Young completed a short pass to Cameron Latu. LSU’s Sage Ryan caught up to Latu and forced the ball out. Officials ruled it on the field as a fumble recovery for the Tigers, but replay determined that Latu touched the loose ball while out-of-bounds, resulting in Alabama maintaining possession at the LSU 26-yard-line with just 1:20 left in the first half.

Alabama’s offense stalled again, however, on the 10-yard line. Reichard punched in a 46-yard field goal to make a 7-6 LSU lead at halftime.

The Tide took the ball to start the second half. Alabama’s offense marched 55 yards and overcame two fourth-and-short plays before ultimately being forced to settle for another field goal and take their first lead of the night, 9-7.

The Tigers immediately responded as LSU ran the ball five consecutive plays to get inside the red zone. Seven plays and a pass interference penalty later, Josh Williams ran two yards up the middle to put LSU up 14-9.

‘Bama took the ball on their own 25-yard-line to start the 4th quarter. Jamyr Gibbs ran 34 yards to get into LSU territory. A personal foul penalty against LSU put the Tide inside the red zone. Gibbs, again, rushed for 14 yards to the 2-yard-line where Roydell Williams capped off the drive with scoring run to give Alabama a 15-14 lead.

A 32-yard field goal from Damian Ramos on the ensuing drive put the Tigers back on top with 6:52 left in the game.

Again trailing late in the game and facing a 3rd and 10 inside LSU territory, Bryce Young found Ja’Corey Brooks at the 15-yard-line who ran it in for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, however, leaving Alabama with a 21-17 lead.

Young finished the night 25-of-51 for 328 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Alabama committed a pass interference penalty on the Tigers next drive, setting LSU up at the 24-yard-line. One 3rd-and-7, Josh Williams ran up the middle for 14 yards. One play later, Daniels completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mason Taylor in double coverage to retake the lead, 24-21.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Young completed four passes to put the Tide on the LSU 28-yard-line. It was there that ‘Bama’s offense again stalled with three incomplete passes. Reichard hit a 46-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

LSU won the toss and elected to go on defense to start overtime.

On 3rd-and-four, Sage Ryan was called for pass interference against Ja’Corey Brooks, putting Alabama on the two-yard-line. Two plays later, Roydell Williams ran in for his second touchdown of the night, giving Alabama a 31-24 lead. LSU, however, only needed one play to score when Daniels kept the ball himself for a 25-yard touchdown.

With LSU going for two, Daniels threw to Mason Taylor and secured the win for LSU.

Alabama’s offense outgained LSU, 465-367, but was once again plagued with nearly 100 yards of penalties.

Alabama, now with two losses and no longer in control of the SEC West, will travel to Ole Miss next week.

