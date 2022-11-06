2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to the case.

No further details about the incident have been publicly released.

