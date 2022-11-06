2022 Families of the Year: The Pass family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Frank and Robin Pass are advocates for children with special needs. They have five children. Three they adopted and two have severe medical conditions.

Schizencephaly: it’s a big word to explain 10-year-old Gabriel’s diagnosis. He and his sister Amelia both suffered traumatic brain injuries during pregnancy. However, the big medical words used by doctor’s don’t define their little angels.

“These are the sweetest, easy-going souls I’ve ever met, and we could have missed this,” said Robin Pass.

Frank and Robin Pass have two biological children: Anne Louis, who works for a refugee resettlement agency, and Katy, who’s in seminary school in D.C.

Their first adoption was Ella Grace. Now a freshman in college, she was just a baby when she came to live with the Pass family from China.

Years later, they learned about Gabriel, a preemie in need of a home. They knew little about his needs, but the more they learned, the more they loved him.

Amelia came along four years later. To their surprise, she turned out to be Gabriel’s sister.

“The sacrifices that other people might think they see are really the things that are our biggest blessings,” said Robin.

They both have adjusted their lives to make sure Gabriel and Amelia get to doctor appointments. Frank, who once traveled the world doing mission work, is now a stay-at-home dad. Robin works as an interpreter for the deaf.

“There are hard days, but they are a blessing to us,” said Frank Pass. “They have blessed us far more than we have been.”

Frank and Robin were honored to be nominated by their church, First United Methodist, in Montgomery as one of this year’s Families of the Year. Both were humbled to be recognized for the work they are doing to bring awareness to children with disabilities.

The Pass family, along with the other families, were honored during a ceremony this weekend.

