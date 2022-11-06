Alabama State handles Bethune-Cookman 37-22

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets defeated Bethune-Cookman on the Wildcats’ homecoming Saturday.

The Hornets scored early in the game. With 13:31 left in the first quarter, Alabama State’s Dematrius Davis rushed for a 15-yard touchdown after four plays and 52 yards.

The Wildcats soon answered with a 10-yard TD from running back Que’shaun Byrd after seven plays and 62 yards.

Alabama State reclaimed the lead as they scored a safety before the close of the first quarter.

But by halftime, the Wildcats led the Hornets 16-10.

Alabama State returned in the second half of the game with a field goal, which was soon answered by back-to-back touchdowns by the Wildcats.

Three later scores by Alabama State secured their win over Bethune-Cookman.

The Hornets beat the Wildcats 37-22 as Alabama State improved to 6-3 for the season. Alabama State will return home to play Florida A&M next Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

