Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA: Man fleeing trooper dies after crash in Covington County

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dozier man has died in a crash after authorities said he attempted to elude a state trooper.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Chad A. Moseley, 50, was killed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Officials said the crash happened on Bell Crossing Road in Covington County, about seven miles south of Brantley.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Pol Ros is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Man accused of shooting ex-wife in face as she sat in vehicle
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl
Michael Jerome Butler is wanted by Prattville police.
Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12

Latest News

While demand will be high, the expert predicts Alabama’s gas prices could actually drop.
AAA Alabama: Gas prices could drop despite holiday travel demand
2022 Families of the Year: The Pass family
2022 Families of the Year: The Pass family
Pike Road sees record attendance at 57th annual arts & crafts fair
Pike Road sees record attendance at 57th annual arts & crafts fair
ASU hosts robotics competition for middle and high school students
ASU hosts robotics competition for middle and high school students