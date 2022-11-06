ALEA: Man fleeing trooper dies after crash in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dozier man has died in a crash after authorities said he attempted to elude a state trooper.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Chad A. Moseley, 50, was killed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Officials said the crash happened on Bell Crossing Road in Covington County, about seven miles south of Brantley.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the crash.

