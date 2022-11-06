ASU hosts robotics competition for middle and high school students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students from several Black Belt and River Region schools were a part of the 30th MGM Best HUB Competition at Alabama State University.

Participants were required to design their own robots to complete the field challenge designed by engineers.

Several school systems including Pike Road, Wetumpka, and Montgomery Public Schools competed in the robotics competition at ASU.

E’Lisa Warren, a Montgomery Public Schools student, said seeing her competition made her nervous.

“I have never done this before,” Warren said, “This is my first time.”

The robotics competition not only teaches students to how to build robots, but it gives them skills they can use in the future.

“As society moves forward, we’re going to depend, or become more reliant on our science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” said competition director Robert Green.

Green said Alabama State hosting the competition also helps recruit more students to the university’s science and technology and its business marketing programs, assisting in keep talent in the River Region.

HAPPENING NOW: Several schools in the Black Belt and River Regions are at Alabama State this morning for the MGM Best HUB Robotics Competition! pic.twitter.com/fPB4ehxG1v — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) November 5, 2022

