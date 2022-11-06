Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn falls in overtime to Mississippi St. 39-33

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2)...
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers lost against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime Saturday night.

The Bulldogs were first to score in the game as Massimo Biscardi kicked a 38-yard field goal.

Mississippi State went on to score a 13-yard touchdown pass before the end of the first quarter, while Auburn remained scoreless.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored their second TD as they led Auburn 17-0.

The Tigers added points to the game with 8:27 left before halftime as Anders Carlson kicked a 27-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs ended up with a commanding lead over the Tigers by the end of the first half, 24-6.

Auburn answered back with two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, though they still trailed Mississippi State 24-19.

With 6:36 left in the game, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby scored a 41-yard TD, and the Tigers took the lead.

But Mississippi State came back minutes later with a 33-yard TD and reclaimed the lead.

Auburn wasn’t done though. With just over a minute left in the game, Auburn scored another TD and went on for the two-point conversion.

The thrilling game took another turn when Mississippi State scored a 44-yard field goal with only 29 seconds left to play. This tied the game 33-33, eventually leading to overtime.

Mississippi State went on to defeat Auburn 39-33 as they scored a five-yard rushing TD in OT.

With the loss, Auburn dropped to 3-6 for the 2022 football season.

This was Auburn’s first game under the leadership of interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Auburn parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin earlier in the week.

The Tigers will host Texas A&M next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jerome Butler is wanted by Prattville police.
Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing
Daniel Pol Ros is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Man accused of shooting ex-wife in face as she sat in vehicle
File image
Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for a receiver against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton...
#10 LSU upsets #6 Alabama in overtime, 32-31
Troy gets win against Louisiana 23-17
Alabama State handles Bethune-Cookman 37-22
Saturday is homecoming for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, who will face the Miles College Golden...
Tuskegee wins homecoming against Miles in 2OT