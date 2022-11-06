First Alert: Rain tapers off, unseasonably warm weather sticks around

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Location has been key when it comes to rain across Central and South Alabama for our Saturday. Most of the wet weather activity has been confined to West Alabama, with isolated pockets of rain and storms for Eastern portions of the state.

A few showers will linger through tonight as the boundary providing the rain stalls to our north. Lows overnight will hover in the 50s and 60s with cloudy skies and east winds.

Reminder: We Fall Back tonight, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time. While we will gain an extra hour of sleep overnight, the sunset will move up an hour starting tomorrow. The new sunset time on Sunday for Montgomery will be 4:50 PM while the new sunrise time will be 6:06 AM.

Patchy dense fog will be possible through our Sunday morning, otherwise we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday will warm into the 70s and 80s with southeast winds around 5 mph. A rogue shower is possible for parts of the state Sunday, but most will remain dry. Low temperatures Sunday night will hover in the middle 60s under fair skies and patchy, dense fog possible.

Monday will be an unseasonably warm day across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 80s under sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will hover in the 60s with mostly clear skies.

Election Day on Tuesday will also remain warm, highs will climb into the lower 80s under sunny skies. Clear skies will remain overnight with low temperatures hovering in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

An area of High pressure will build off the Atlantic Coast that will bring in cooler air to the region from the northeast as we move through mid-to-late week.

Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will only warm into the middle to lower 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a few clouds here or there through late week.

A few rain chances are in the forecast Thursday and Veterans Day on Friday, that is all dependent on tropical moisture and a cold front moving into the area. We are watching a system that has the potential to develop late week and move across Florida into the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast models hint at some moisture from this system moving into the area giving some increased rain chances.

A cold front is forecasted to push the tropical moisture away by the start of next weekend, giving us a much colder blast of air by next Saturday. With highs in the 60s and mainly sunny skies.

