Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that LSU will face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The incident happened following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31, in overtime.

According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000.

RELATED STORIES
In response to fans storming fields, SEC forms event security group
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion

The university faced a similar fine after fans took to the field following the Ole Miss game on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Officials said both incidents violated the access to competition area policy. The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel, and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during, or after a contest, shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

The fines will be deposited in the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The SEC said that in response to college football incidents involving fan celebrations on stadium fields, an event security group has been formed. The group will include athletics directors, event management directors, and campus security from SEC schools. After reviewing policies, any potential changes made by the group could go into effect by the 2023-2024 athletic year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Pol Ros is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Man accused of shooting ex-wife in face as she sat in vehicle
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl
Michael Jerome Butler is wanted by Prattville police.
Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12

Latest News

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2)...
Auburn falls in overtime to Mississippi St. 39-33
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for a receiver against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton...
#10 LSU upsets #6 Alabama in overtime, 32-31
Troy gets win against Louisiana 23-17
Alabama State handles Bethune-Cookman 37-22