Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a Saturday night crash in the 1100 block of E. South Boulevard.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, police found 53-year-old Andrew Sword, the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette, with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Williams said there were no other occupants of the vehicle.

No further details were released as the investigation continues.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.