Troy gets win against Louisiana 23-17

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans won against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Saturday evening.

The scoring action got off to a slow start as neither team scored in the first quarter.

Louisiana managed to add two scores: a touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter. The Ragin’ Cajun led the Trojans 10-0 as the game went into halftime.

Louisiana returned with a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter, which ended up being their last score.

The rest of the game belonged to the Trojans.

As the third quarter neared, Troy tight end Michael Vice scored a three-yard TD pass.

Troy went on to get three scores in the fourth quarter: a touchdown, a later field goal followed by a final TD.

Troy went on to win the game 23-17.

The Trojans improved to 7-2 for the season. They will host Army West Point next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

