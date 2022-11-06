Tuskegee wins homecoming against Miles in 2OT

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers won their 97th annual homecoming game Saturday in a matchup with the Miles College Golden Bears.

After 11 plays and 55 yards, Tuskegee added the first points of the game when Arnes Huskic scored a 36-yard field goal with 8:27 left in the first quarter.

This was soon followed with a score by Miles as Jackson Spradlin kicked a 51-yard field goal after seven plays and 41 yards.

The Golden Tigers were able to score another field goal before closing out the first quarter.

Miles controlled the only points of the second quarter: a 26-yard touchdown pass and a 28-yard field goal just before halftime. Those scores put the Golden Bears in the lead 13-6.

The Golden Tigers returned in the second half and tied the game 13-13 after a touchdown, with just 2:30 left in the third quarter.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter, forcing the game into overtime.

Tuskegee was first to score a TD in OT, and Miles answered back with the same.

As the game went into double overtime, Miles scored a field goal while Tuskegee scored a touchdown and took the lead.

The Golden Tigers beat the Golden Bears 26-23. Tuskegee ended its regular season 8-2. They will advance to play Benedict in the SIAC championship next Saturday in South Carolina.

