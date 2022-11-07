Advertise
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months


The Walmart in Selma is temporarily closed after a fire broke out Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards.(Spencer Tirey | Source: Walmart)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say.

The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.

The interim chief said there were no injuries reported in the blaze, though an undisclosed amount of merchandise was damaged. The blaze was extinguished by the store’s fire suppression system and the help of Walmart staffers, Edwards noted.

An investigation is underway, though Edwards was not able to say whether the cause was arson.

Edwards previously told the Selma Times-Journal, as part of the early October fire, that investigators suspected it was a group of kids carrying out a TikTok challenge. It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

A representative for Walmart has not yet responded to requests for comment. No other details were immediately available.

