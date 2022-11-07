Advertise
Auburn to formally introduce AD John Cohen Tuesday

John Cohen has been named Auburn University's new director of athletics and will be formally...
John Cohen has been named Auburn University's new director of athletics and will be formally introduced on Nov. 8.(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University will formally introduce its new athletics director during a Tuesday morning news conference. The university recently hired John Cohen away from Mississippi State, where he held the same position since 2016.

We will carry this news conference live on WSFA 12 News, on this story and our mobile app.

Cohen’s 25-year career in college athletics started with Bulldogs baseball. He’d been Mississippi State in various roles for the last 14 years before accepting a position at Auburn.

“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Auburn President Chris Roberts said during an announcement on Oct. 31. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”

Cohen takes over on the Plains following Allen Greene’s departure from the athletics director position in August.

Among the new AD’s top priorities will be finding a new head football coach to replace Bryan Harsin, who was terminated by the university the same day as Cohen’s hiring.

Cohen’s formal introduction will happen at 10:30 a.m. in the F. Steve Taylor Auditorium in the Athletics Complex.

