Former Mobile police officer gets 20-year sentence in sexual extortion case, DA’s office says

Jamorris Cage
Jamorris Cage(Mobile County District Attorney's Office)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Mobile police officer has received a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of two counts of sexual extortion, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 4, a Mobile County jury found Jamorris Cage, a former Mobile Police Department officer, guilty of two counts of sexual extortion. Today, Cage was sentenced by Judge Phillips to the maximum sentence of 20 years to serve in each count, the DA’s office announced. The two sentences are to run concurrently.

The office quoted Judge Phillips as stating, “Sexual violence cannot be tolerated in any society.”

Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci prosecuted the case.

The Mobile County DA’s Office delivered this message via social media: “If you or someone you know has been a victim of a sexual crime, please call Lifelines Counseling Services at 251-431-5100 or make a report to your local law enforcement agency.”

---

* Corrected article to highlight that the two sentences are to run concurrently, not consecutively resulting in a total of 20 years

---

