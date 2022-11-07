Advertise
Jacksonville State University student struck by vehicle has passed away

Crosswalk at JSU.
Crosswalk at JSU.(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jacksonville State University student struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near campus Wednesday has died.

A spokesperson with UAB Hospital confirms Leah Tarvin passed away Friday.

A pastor connected to her family confirms an honor walk was held at UAB before her organs were donated.

Jacksonville State University posted the following statement on Facebook following Tarvin’s death:

Jacksonville Police Department released the following statement after her death:

Tarvin was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall on Wednesday near the Jacksonville State University campus, according to the university.

She was treated on the scene by medical personnel before being transported to UAB Hospital via helicopter. Authorities say she suffered “serious injuries.”

Leah Tarvin.
Leah Tarvin.(Source: Jacksonville State University)

According to Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Woods, the accident occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m. on Highway 21.

Police said that it is too early to say if the driver will face charges, but that they will present information to the district attorney.

JSU President Killingsworth released the following statement on Facebook:

ALDOT released this statement in response to Killingsworth:

Display from students and friends on campus.
Display from students and friends on campus.(Source: Jacksonville State University)
Display from students and friends on campus.
Display from students and friends on campus.(Source: Jacksonville State University)

