Jacksonville State University student struck by vehicle has passed away

Jacksonville State University student Leah Tarvin, 22, completed her gift-giving journey through organ donation at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood, ensuring through her decision to become an organ donor that others will live.

Leah was struck by a vehicle Nov. 2 while crossing Alabama 21 near Brewer Hall on the university campus. Leach was treated at the scene and later flown by helicopter to UAB, where she remained until she was transferred to Legacy of Hope, an organ donation center in Birmingham, on Friday.

Leah’s death is not likely new information to many at this point, but the Jacksonville Police Department would like to ensure that the community knows that even through her loss, she created more good in the world.

“I talked to her parents this weekend, and they wanted people to know Leah had made the choice years ago to be an organ donor, which they wanted to honor,” Wood said Monday morning. “They said Leah loved to help people, and this is another way she can still do that.”

While investigators continue their work, we would ask that everyone continue to offer their prayers and support to Leah’s family and friends as they navigate this difficult time.

There is no further information to release at this time.