Man arrested in weekend Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police.

Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.

Following an initial investigation, police said a crime scene was found in the 400 block of N. Donahue Drive in Auburn. Officers said a person of interest was identified. They later said this person had a relationship with the victim.

Police said the suspect was arrested Monday on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree domestic violence. He was identified as 28-year-old Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell.

Police said Dowdell is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail, pending further judicial review.

Police said the victim remains in serious but stable condition.

